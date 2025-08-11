WB removes two election officials after ECI orders suspensions; CM Mamata opposes action

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Government has removed two officials from election duties after the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked it to suspend five officials, including these two, for committing ‘irregularities’ in preparing electoral rolls.

In a letter written to Sujeet Kumar Mishra, secretary, ECI on Monday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant informed him that as a first step, Sudipta Das, AERO (Additional Electoral Registration Officer) of Moyna Assembly constituency and Surojit Halder, the data entry operator of Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency had been withdrawn from electoral revision and election related duties.

The ECI had on August 5 asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to suspend four officials and a casual worker of the state for irregularities in the registration of names in the voter lists. The ECI also ordered to register an FIR against these four officials and a data entry operator posted in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts respectively for ‘criminal activities.

Besides, Das and Halder, the ECI asked the West Bengal Government to suspend ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) and AERO of Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency Debotttam Dutta Choudhury and Tathagata Mondal and ERO of Moyna Assembly constituency Biplab Sarkar.

After getting no response on this issue, the ECI on August 8, gave a 72-hours deadline to the West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for implementation of its order to suspend four officials and submit a compliance report by 3 pm today.

In his letter on Monday, Pant said, “Pursuant to your letter, an internal enquiry into the issue as well as a comprehensive review of the existing processes and procedures governing the conduct of the said exercise has been undertaken.”