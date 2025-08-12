After ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Cat Kumar’ seeks ID proof

PATNA: After ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Sonalika Tractor’ and ‘Donald Trump’, yet another case of fake application has emerged in Bihar. This time, the application seeks a residential certificate for a cat.

The Rohtas district administration has received a request from an applicant named ‘Cat Kumar’, listing ‘Catty Boss’ as the father and ‘Catiya Devi’ as the mother.

District Magistrate (DM), Rohtas, Udita Singh ordered an investigation soon after the matter came to her notice. “I have already asked the revenue officer of Nasariganj to register an FIR against unknown persons and initiate investigation,” the DM said on Monday.

She confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Nasariganj police station against unknown persons under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“I assure you that action would be taken against the applicant as per law,” she asserted. DM Singh said that though application with photo of a canine was submitted on July 29, it the authority concerned noticed it only on August 10. On Singh’s directive, Nasariganj police registered a case under sections 132, 61 (B), 318 (4) of BNS.

Rahul Kumar, a sub-inspector of police, said that investigation has been launched to ascertain how the system accepted the application and who was responsible.

Revenue Officer, Nasariganj, Kaushal Patel said that the application for residence certificate was received at RTPS office. He said that the case has been lodged against the applicant for obstructing government work, hatching a conspiracy and misusing technology.