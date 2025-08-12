Aviation Ministry to hold monthly review meets with airlines to enhance passenger safety

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance safety for flyers and to improve their travel experience, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will hold a monthly review meeting with the leading airlines in the country, said a senior aviation official. The recent spate of incidents involving different airlines appears to be the rationale behind the decision.

The first such meeting took place on August 5 in Delhi with Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewing the performance of different airlines on the safety front for a six-month period from January 1 to June 30 this year. “Henceforth, the review will be on a monthly basis. Since, it is the first such meeting, the six months were reviewed at one go,” the official added.

“It was made very clear that passenger safety needs to be the No. 1 priority with complete transparency and accountability needed from the airlines on this front. The Ministry will keep an eye on the crew training and maintenance of aircraft by all to ensure there are no lapses of any kind,” a source privy to the meeting said.