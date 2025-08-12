BJP functionary among seven held for gambling in Pune; party expels him

PUNE: Pune police have arrested six persons, including a local BJP functionary, after being found engaged in gambling activities here, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the police action on Monday, the BJP city unit head said they have expelled the functionary, identified as Audumbar Kamble, who was associated with party's Parvati unit in Pune.

According to the police, they conducted a raid at a tin-shed room in Dhankawadi area of the city on Monday afternoon and found some persons playing card games and gambling.

Seven persons -- Audumbar Kamble, Rohan Londhe, Bapu Patole, Sagar Adagale, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mangesh Shelar and Sangram Bhosale -- were apprehended for allegedly being involved in gambling money, a police official said.