BSF trains dogs to detect drones coming from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: In a first in the country, the Border Security Force (BSF) has trained dogs to detect drones that come from the Indo-Pak international border carrying payload of drugs and weapons. The ears of these canines can pick up the mechanical buzzing sound of flying machines, a sound that the ears of humans usually do not detect.

Sources said that four dogs have been trained at National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur, Gwalior, for the Punjab frontier of the BSF. These four dogs have already been deployed on duty. Most dogs belong to the labrador retriever breed. Additionally, 14 more dogs are currently being trained.

"The dogs can pick up the buzzing sound of the drones known as auditory signatures as they have an ability of catching the sound resonance from a distance which human ears cannot do, and then the dogs alert our troopers who can then shoot down these flying machines," said a senior functionary of the BSF on condition of anonymity.

"The dogs can easily detect them during night and early morning or late evening as at that time other sounds in the vicinity are less, so they will be used accordingly to detect the drones,’’ he said. He added that it is imperative to train dogs, given the increasing menace of smugglers and militants based in Pakistan sending drugs and weapons via the drones.