Chaos erupts at NTPC coal block public hearing in Jharkhand; several including GM injured

RANCHI: Several people, including National Thermal Power Station (NTPC) Badam General Manager (GM) A K Saxena, were injured after the agitating crowd created chaos during a public hearing for NTPC’s Badam Coal Block in Hazaribagh’s Barkagaon. The incident took place on the pretext of the change in venue without prior notice on Tuesday.
The unruly crowd also vandalised around 15 vehicles belonging to the state government and police. Several officers and security personnel also sustained injuries in the attack.
The villagers caused chaos after the public hearing venue was changed without prior notice. The agitated crowd attacked NTPC officials and police personnel, injuring several people, including NTPC Badam GM A K Saxena.
According to locals, the hearing was originally scheduled at the Barkagaon block headquarters, but was suddenly shifted to Mahgai Kala. After reaching the changed venue, there was a clash between the villagers and government officials.
Enraged protesters held officials and police personnel hostage and attacked them. They also vandalised around 15 government and police vehicles.
Following the incident, additional police force has been deployed in the area. According to authorities, despite being tensed, the situation is now under control. Those responsible are being identified and strict action will be taken against them, it said.
“The land of Gondalpura, Badam and Ambajit villages is to be acquired for NTPC project, for which a public meeting was held to make them aware about their rights and entitlements. The meeting was underway, during which, the incident was carried out by anti-social elements,” said Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner
Shashi Prakash Singh. Five officials have sustained injured, who are undergoing treatment, he added.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the first responsibility of the district administration is to get the injured workers treated following which legal action will also be taken against those responsible for it.
The Deputy Commissioner also informed that the situation is under control and additional security forces have been deployed. The injured are being treated and all are out of danger, he added.