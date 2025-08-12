Congress to hold 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' on Aug 14, take 'vote chori' charge among people

NEW DELHI: Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress on Tuesday announced a roadmap to take its "vote chori" allegations to the people, which include taking out 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' on Independence Day eve.

The opposition party also claimed that as more "evidence" of "vote chori" was coming to the fore, it seemed that it was not mere theft but "dacoity".

The assertion was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with party general secretaries, in-charges and heads of its frontal organisations.

The meeting was attended by the likes of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress leader and AICC in-charge of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Kanhaiya Kumar said a "big issue" of "vote chori" has come to the fore.

"Rahul Gandhi ji has put forward the truth with evidence on how democracy is being throttled," Kumar said.

"It was through the Constitution that the principle of one man, one vote was introduced. But now democracy and the Constitution are being attacked. It is a do-or-die issue for the Congress. It was the Congress that brought in one person, one vote and will fight tooth and nail to protect it. This is a fight for people's rights," he said.

"As Kharge ji has pointed out that as evidence keeps coming, this vote chori (theft) seems more like dacoity," Kumar said.

He said that going forward, the Congress will take this to the people with three important programmes.

On August 14, the eve of Independence Day, there will be a 'Loktantra bachao mashaal march' at all district headquarters, Kumar said, adding that between August 22 and September 7, the Congress will hold "vote chor, gaddi chhorh (vote thieves, relinquish power)" rallies.