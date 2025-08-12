Courage of those who stand for truth will never be broken by Israeli state's violence: Priyanka on killing of journalists

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil."