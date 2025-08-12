DGCA issues notices to IndiGo, Air India Express over simulator training lapses for challenging airports

NEW DELHI: Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a show cause notice to Indigo on Tuesday (Aug 11) on lapses pertaining to simulator training for nearly 1,700 pilots in connection with a few specific airports which have challenging terrain and different runway conditions, a source said.

Air India Express had also recently received a similar notice in connection with the simulator training it offered for the Calicut International Airport.

Indigo has been given a deadline of 15 days to respond to it, the source added. Critical airfield training or C category training rendered to pilots on regular simulators would not be suitable for the airports of Kathmandu, Leh and Calicut because of the complicated terrain involved which require precise approaches, the source said.

An Indigo spokesperson said, “We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in the process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline. We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance across our operations.”