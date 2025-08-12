Goa becomes second state after Manipur to send police recruits to Assam for training

GUWAHATI: Goa became the second state after Manipur to send its police recruits to Assam for training. Marking a milestone in interstate police cooperation, 700 police recruits from the western Indian state graduated from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Dergaon on Tuesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, attended the passing out parade. The recruits, who underwent a 43-week gruelling training in physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics, and weapon handling, were inducted into 1st, 2nd and 3rd India Reserve Battalions.
Sarma said it was a proud moment for Assam as it expanded its proven training capabilities and played a key role in preparing the next generation of security personnel to serve the nation with honour. "Assam is ready to provide the best of its services to this important national cause," he said.
The chief minister said that although Assam and Goa are physically miles apart, the Goa government’s decision to send the recruits to Assam brought both states closer. He said the fact that Assam was chosen as the destination for the induction training reflected the inherent trust and cooperation between the two states. He congratulated the recruits and said they would be able to serve the people with the highest spirit of dedication and devotion.
Sawant said it was a proud moment for the Goa Police. He congratulated the recruits on successfully completing their training. "My gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji, for graciously extending Assam’s state-of-the-art training facilities. This remarkable collaboration reflects the true spirit of national unity and reinforces the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he posted on X.
In December last year, Manipur's 1,946 newly-inducted India Reserve Battalion personnel, who hail from Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and other communities, were trained together at the Assam police academy.