Gujarat HC: Muslim marriage can end on verbal mutual consent; scraps lower court’s written-consent rule

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that a Muslim couple can end their marriage through Mubaraat without a written record of consent, declaring that neither the Quran, Hadith, nor Muslim personal law demands it.

A bench of Justices AY Kogje and NS Sanjay Gowda set aside a Rajkot family court’s decision that had rejected a joint divorce plea solely because no written agreement existed. The family court had dismissed the case under Section 7 of the Family Courts Act, saying a written record was essential.

The couple, married in 2021, had been living apart for over a year due to irreconcilable differences and had mutually decided to separate under Mubaraat. They challenged the lower court’s ruling, arguing that under Shariat law, written documentation is not a prerequisite for divorce by mutual consent.