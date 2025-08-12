India, China in 'advanced' negotiations to resume direct flight services soon

NEW DELHI: India and China are in an "advanced stage" of negotiations to resume direct flight services between the two countries soon, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin later this month to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The move to resume the flight services between the two Asian giants also comes amid some strain in India's ties with the US over President Donald Trump slapping a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

New Delhi and Beijing are moving forward in a "positive" trajectory to restart trade through four border transit points, the people cited above said.

Direct flight services between India and China were suspended in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The air connectivity remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

The people cited above said the Indian and Chinese negotiators are looking at firming up a new air services agreement to resume the flight services.

But if that is not materialised, then the two sides are set to resume the services using the existing air services framework.

It is learnt that Air India has been sounded out about the possible resumption of flight services between India and China.