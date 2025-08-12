Indian Navy successfully undertakes Submarine Rescue Seat Certification for South African Navy

NEW DELHI: Marking a new chapter in the strategic partnership between India and South Africa, Indian Navy successfully undertakes the Submarine Rescue Seat Certification for South African Navy. A delegation of the Indian Navy is in South Africa.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday said, "Strengthening bilateral ties, the Indian Navy successfully undertook the Rescue Seat Certification of the South African Navy Submarine (SAS) Manthatisi, a first for any Friendly Foreign Navy." The Indian Navy views it as "a significant milestone in international naval cooperation."

The Navy said in its statement that this agreement paves "way for the implementation of the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement signed between the two navies in September 2024."

The Indian Navy delegation also called on Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane, Flag Officer South African Navy Fleet at Simon's Town and interacted closely with South Africa's Armscor Dockyard, Institute of Maritime Technology and the South African Navy technical teams.

The Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement was signed by Admiral (Adm) Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Indian Navy, and Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, on 03 Sep 24. It ensures the safety of the South African Navy's submarine crew in times of distress or accident.

This agreement enables the Indian Navy to provide rescue assistance to South African Navy submarine crews in the unfortunate event of distress, by deploying the Indian Navy's Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).