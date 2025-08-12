"Inhumane", "death sentence": Celebrities react to SC's order on confinement of street dogs

NEW DELHI: Celebrities Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Anand, among others, have expressed their disapproval of the latest directive by the Supreme Court for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi.

The apex court on Monday ordered the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities and keep them in shelters, warning of strict action against anyone obstructing it.

Many celebrities expressed their disappointment with the order on social media.

Kapoor and Dhawan reshared a note on their respective Instagram. "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says - take away every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning," the note read.

"Yes, there are problems - bites, safety concerns - but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow...who will it be? Raise your voice. Because they don't have one," it added.