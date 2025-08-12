Kay Kay Menon denies acting in Congress' 'vote chori' campaign video

NEW DELHI: Actor Kay Kay Menon has distanced himself from a 'vote chori' campaign video shared on the official social media handles of the Congress, saying a clip from his Special Ops promotions was edited and used without his permission.

The party on Monday posted a video on its Instagram page, which opens with Menon as Himmat Singh, his character from the spy drama series Special Ops.

"Ruko ruko yaar. Scroll karna bandh karo. Agar aap yeh reel dekh rahe ho toh iska matlab kya" (Wait. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this, then what does it mean), the actor says in the video.

The rest of the video features a man who urges people to raise their voice and participate in the 'vote chori' campaign of the Congress. The party has launched the campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar by the Election Commission (EC).