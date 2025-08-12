Kshatriya history sparks royal row: Gujarat BJP leader’s ‘caste, slavery’ remark triggers walkout

AHMEDABAD: A lecture on Kshatriya history at a college in Mansa, Gandhinagar, on 11 August allegedly turned into a public showdown when Gujarat BJP leader Jairajsinh Parmar’s comments linking superstition and caste bias to India’s colonial subjugation provoked a heated rebuttal from Mansa State’s royal, Yograjsinh Raol, leading to his walkout.

BJP co-spokesperson and North Gujarat Rajput Community president Jairajsinh Parmar found himself at the centre of a controversy after delivering the address at Mansa College in Mehsana district.

Speaking as the main guest at a programme on certificate courses, Parmar said the caste system had tasked Kshatriyas with protecting society, but superstition, prejudice and caste discrimination had weakened the community, paving the way for British rule.

Parmar’s sweeping historical account, covering the era from Afghanistan to the British Raj, claimed that Kshatriyas bore the sole burden of defending the nation while other communities “were busy with their own work,” eventually reducing Kshatriya numbers and leaving India vulnerable to foreign rule.