Mob lynches Bangladeshi in Meghalaya, two others hospitalised

GUWAHATI: A sixth Bangladeshi, apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, died shortly after he was taken to a local health centre.

At around 4:30 pm on Monday, police received information from the locals of Kaitha Kona village about the apprehension of the intruder, Akram. After rescuing him, the police took him to the health centre for treatment as he suffered grievous injuries.

“Akram was declared brought dead at the Khunjoy primary health centre yesterday,” Superintendent of Police B Jyrwa told the TNIE on Tuesday.

Police said the body of the deceased, a native of Jenaghati village in the Sherpur district of Bangladesh, would be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) after the post-mortem.

Five other Bangladeshi suspects – Mubarak Hussain, Mefus Rehman, Jangir Alom, Meruphur Rahman and Saem Hussain – were nabbed by the police and the BSF from different parts of the district on Saturday and Sunday with the help of the villagers.

Meruphur Rahman, allegedly a constable of Bangladesh Police; and Mubarak Hussain are admitted at a local hospital while the three others were remanded to three-day police custody by a local court on Sunday. All these people were allegedly thrashed by the villagers.