No foreign power can enslave us: Farmers across India hail PM Modi's agri trade stance

NEW DELHI: In a powerful show of unity, farmer leaders and cultivators from across India gathered here to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they called a “historic and courageous” decision to safeguard Indian agriculture in global trade negotiations. The meeting brought together leaders from over a dozen farmer organisations. Farmer representatives lauded the central government’s resolve to resist foreign pressure, particularly from the United States, regarding access to India’s agriculture and dairy markets.

“Prime Minister Modi has made an unwavering statement in the interest of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen,” said Dharmendra Choudhary, National President of the Indian Farmer Chaudhary Charan Singh Organisation. “This vision brings relief to millions and strengthens rural India's self-reliance.”

Virendra Lohan, representing Chhattisgarh’s Youth Progressive Farmers’ Association, praised the leadership for standing firm against multinational interests: “The courageous decision not to allow American companies into our agriculture and dairy sectors is echoing in every field, village, and cowshed,” he said.

“The Indian farmer is the soul of this nation, and no foreign power can ever control that soul.” Dharmendra Malik, another prominent farmer leader urged the government to stay the course: “We thank the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister and appeal to stand firm on this policy. We will always stand by you.”