One lakh people expected to reach Nemra on Shibu Soren’s Shraddha-karma; four helipads built for VIPs

RANCHI: More than 1 lakh people, including several VIPs, are expected to attend the Shradh-Karma of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren on August 15th and the Sanskar Bhoj on August 16th. As preparations are in full swing, four helipads have been built in Nemra. Out of these, three have been built near the ancestral house of Shibu Soren, while the other has been built on Lukaiyatand Road.

Distribution of cards printed in Hindi and Santhali languages, has already started. The Cabinet Secretariat will send invitation letters to the President, Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, Congress President, Chief Ministers of states, and special guests. At the same time, the JMM District Committee has started sending cards to the people of the state.

Barricades have been set up around 300 metres from Shibu Soren’s ancestral house, with entry restricted to VIPs and close associates of the late leader. Most visitors’ vehicles will be halted here, while a separate parking area has been arranged for VIPs one kilometre away. Only VIP vehicles will be allowed into the event venue, and 300 e-rickshaws have been stationed near Lukaiyatand to ferry attendees to the site.

Additionally, a new road is being built from Gola to Silli More to ensure smooth travel to Nemra. Five big pandals are being set up, three of them for VIPs near the community hall. Guruji’s picture will be displayed at four locations where people can pay their respects.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the Shraddha rituals in Nemra. Nine IPS officers and 40 DSPs have been deployed—IPS from August 14 to 16 and DSPs from August 12 to 17. The police headquarters has issued the necessary orders.