Pakistani intruder shot dead in Kathua; terror hideout busted in ops

SRINAGAR: BSF personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Kathua district on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said the intruder was noticed in the early evening between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua. “A Pakistani national was observed crossing the International Border and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in Kathua,” he said.

The spokesman said the BSF men warned the intruder, but he paid no heed. “Sensing a threat, the BSF men fired on the intruder’s legs. The injured person was captured and evacuated to the nearest Hospital, where he succumbed,” he said.

The BSF is lodging a protest with the Pakistani Rangers over the incident. The intruder’s identity and motive are being probed. Meanwhile, a joint anti-terror operation in the forest area of Dul Kishtwar to flush out two local Hizb militants, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, continued for the second day.

Sources said during the operation, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a natural cave in the forest area. Further, a larger ongoing search operation in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam entered its 11th day. Forces suspect the presence of terrorists there.