Parliamentary panel on simultaneous elections gets extension

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary committee examining two bills to implement the system of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together was on Tuesday granted a fresh extension till the last week of the Winter session.

A motion moved by chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) P P Choudhary was passed by the House by a voice vote.

According to the motion, the panel has been given time till up to the first day of last week of the Winter session, 2025, to present its report.

The aim of the Bill is to enable the general elections for the union territory legislative assemblies to coincide with the general elections of the Lok Sabha, as an integral part of the government's policy to conduct simultaneous elections throughout the nation.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 amends the Constitution to conduct elections for Lok Sabha and all state assemblies together (simultaneous elections)as well as another bill for holding elections to the union territory assemblies as part of the simultaneous elections.

Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir are the three union territories.