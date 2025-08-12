Probe agencies summoning lawyers: We are custodian of all citizens in country, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday called itself the "custodian" of all citizens in the country as it reserved its decision in a suo motu case on summoning of lawyers by probe agencies while representing clients in cases.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria was hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta when it remarked, "We are custodian of the entire citizens of the country."

The bench went on to reserve its order in the matter.

Mehta during the hearing submitted that lawyers ought to be protected for part of the administration of justice.

On the point of a lawyer's involvement in an offence, the bench said it had already made it clear any digression from their usual practice towards offering advice on tampering or fabrication of evidence would take away their immunity.

Mehta said a lawyer should never be called by the probe agencies for offering professional opinion.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who was also appearing in the matter, said the issue was about the access to justice.

He said an FIR was registered against a lawyer recently on the ground that his client said he had not authorised him to given an affidavit which was notarised.

During the hearing, the bench observed it cannot create two classes of lawyers.

Mehta urged the apex court to lay down the law for everyone but bear the country scenario in mind.

"Close for orders," the bench said.