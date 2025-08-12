Punjab Police arrest five alleged BKI operatives from Rajasthan, seize arms, ammunition

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, in what officials said was a Pakistan ISI-backed terror network.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, arrested the suspects in a module operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawanshehria and Zeeshan Akhtar, on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

Those arrested have been identified as Ritik Naroliya, a resident of Didawata village in Jaipur, Rajasthan; Sonu Kumar alias Kali, a resident of Kala Sanghian village in Kapurthala; and three juveniles. The police teams also recovered one 86P hand grenade and one .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and two empty shells.

Yadav said the module had planned an attack inside a liquor store in SBS Nagar recently. It is worth mentioning that the same module had allegedly carried out a grenade attack at a liquor store in SBS Nagar on August 7.