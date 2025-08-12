Ranchi Diary | First giraffe in Ranchi zoo after 9-year wait

Ganga crosses danger mark in Sahibganj

As the Ganga River crosses the danger mark in Sahibganj, all government and private schools located in the district’s flood-prone or low-lying areas have been closed till Tuesday. About 50 relief camps have also been set up to deal with any untoward situations. According to an official estimate, at least 20,000 people are affected due to the flood-like situation. The water level in the Ganga was recorded at 28.61 meters on Monday against the danger level of 27.25 metres. Out of the total 28 wards of the Sahibganj Municipal Council, floods have completely affected 11 wards, and more remain vulnerable.

FIR against BJP MPs for ‘forced entry’ to temple

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari and others have been named in an FIR for “forcibly” gaining entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, allegedly causing fear and panic among thousands of devotees who were present there. The Jharkhand police say the FIR, filed on the basis of a complaint by a temple priest, Kartik Nath Thakur, was registered for their entry into the inner sanctum on August 2 despite a restriction on the entry of VIP or VVIPs during the ‘Shravan’ month, when the temple sees a significant influx of devotees. Further investigation into the matter is currently under way.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com