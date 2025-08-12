Tiger kills farmer, injures forest guard in Bihar's Champaran

PATNA: An elderly man was killed and a forest guard was injured by a tiger before it was rescued by a forest department team in Bihar’s West Champaran district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Ghogha Ghat Khairahi village outside Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) when a farmer identified as Mathura Mahto (67) was working in his field on Monday. Other farmers found Mahto missing when they noticed tiger pugmarks leading to the sugarcane field. They immediately alerted the forest department officials and patrolling guards who rushed to the spot and started searching for the ‘missing’ man. The forest department team soon found the deceased’s body in a sugarcane field.

However, search operation was hampered due to darkness, and it resumed around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

The tiger, which was hiding in the sugarcane field, attacked one of the guards, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable.

The big cat was spotted near a forest and was subsequently neutralised. “We have rescued the tiger, and it is under observation of a team of veterinary doctors,” Dr. Neshamani K, VTR forest conservator-cum-field director, said.

The tiger, considered to be old and anaemic, is believed to have entered Indian territory from Nepal’s Madi forest. Veterinary checks suggested that the big cat was unable to find wild prey due to his age and weaknesses, forcing it into human settlements.

Dr. Neshamani said that the big cat was about 12-years-old and weak. “Efforts are on to rehabilitate the tiger at Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden in Patna,” he added.

Authoritative sources said that VTR has registered an increase of 75 per cent in its population. At present, 54 tigers are residing at VTR.

Located in the Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district, the VTR is known for its rich biodiversity. It serves as a natural habitat for iconic species such as tigers, leopards, deer, blackbucks, and many others.