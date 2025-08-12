Two DRG jawans injured in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur following encounter with Maoists

RAIPUR: Two personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an encounter with the Maoists at Gangalur forest area in strife-torn Bijapur district, about 420 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday, the Bastar police said.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of cadres of the banned outfit near the Gangalur area of Bijapur, a team of DRG left for a search operation on Monday," said a senior police officer.

"Two jawans sustained injuries in the gunfight today and, after preliminary treatment, will be air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention. The conditions of both are stable and out of danger”, said a senior police officer.