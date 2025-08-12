Unchecked construction fuelling rise in natural disasters in Uttarakhand: Scientists

DEHRADUN: Unchecked human intervention in sensitive Himalayan states like Uttarakhand is ringing alarm bells for nature, transforming pristine beauty into a breeding ground for disaster. Rapid, uncontrolled construction in these ecologically fragile mountainous regions, rich in natural beauty and biodiversity, is not merely disturbing the environmental balance but is now directly fuelling a surge in natural calamities.

Senior scientists at Nainital's Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) assert that the haphazard construction of buildings and roads is profoundly impacting the delicate Himalayan ecosystem.

Experts explain that mountain soil is inherently fragile. Large-scale excavation and construction not only diminish the soil's natural water retention capacity but also destabilise the delicate climatic system. This disturbance is having a direct and alarming impact on regional weather patterns.

Notably, there's been a significant increase in 'local cloud formation' – an unusual accumulation of clouds at lower altitudes in mountainous areas. These low-lying clouds are prone to sudden, intense bursts of rainfall, leading to a surge in devastating cloudburst incidents.