Union Cabinet approves Phase-IB of Lucknow Metro project; 4 chip plants in Odisha, Punjab, AP

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved several projects, including four semiconductor plants for Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, the Phase-IB of the Lucknow Metro project and a 700 MW Tato-II hydro-electric project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, which has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to provide financial support for setting up chip facilities in the country, the government has approved four semiconductor projects entailing Rs 4,594 crore investment in the three states.

According to Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a silicon carbide semiconductor plant will be set up in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore by SiCsem Pvt Ltd.

Another plant in the state will be set up for 3D Glass manufacturing with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore.

The minister said that the 3D Glass semiconductor plant will be backed by investment from leading US technology firm Intel, Lockheed Martin, etc.

The Cabinet approved a chip packaging plant in Andhra Pradesh, which will be set up by Advanced System in Package Technologies Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 468 crore.

A semiconductor project of electronic component maker firm CDIL, to be set up in Punjab with an investment of Rs 117 crore, has been approved, the minister stated.

Phase-IB of Lucknow Metro project

The government also approved the Phase-IB of the Lucknow Metro project with a corridor length of 11.165 km at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore.