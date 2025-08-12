'Vote chori' claim: PM Narendra Modi and his cabinet should resign, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet should resign and the Lok Sabha dissolved if the Election Commission of India (ECI) admits there are irregularities in the voters' list.

"Even if I grant the ECI’s claim that there are irregularities in the voter list --this is the same list used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections based on which the current Prime Minister and government were elected--then the entire Union Ministry must resign," he reiterated.

Abhishek Banerjee further said that if the ECI is correct, then steps should be taken to initiate criminal proceedings against the former Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and file an FIR.

Banerjee said, “Because under Rajiv Kumar's vigilance and supervision, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were conducted and over 240 BJP MPs were elected with the help of the same "irregular" rolls, the Prime Minister and all Union ministers must resign. Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana elections were also held using the same list.”

Kumar was the CEC during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana last year, where the opposition parties alleged that BJP won all the elections by manipulating the voter lists with the help of the ECI.

Moreover, he questioned, “Why is the SIR (special intensive revision) being conducted forcefully, especially in Opposition-ruled states?"