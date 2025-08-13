11 devotees returning from Khatu Shyam Temple killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

JAIPUR: A tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district has claimed the lives of 11 people and left more than a dozen people injured on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Bapi on the National Highway when a pickup van carrying devotees returning from the Khatu Shyam temple rammed into a trailer truck parked along the roadside.

According to officials, 10 devotees died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment. Eight others with serious injuries were referred to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, while the remaining injured are receiving treatment at the Dausa district hospital. Doctors have stated that the condition of several victims remains critical.

All the devotees were residents of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. They had travelled to Rajasthan for a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple and were returning home after offering prayers.