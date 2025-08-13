11 devotees returning from Khatu Shyam Temple killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

JAIPUR: A tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district has claimed the lives of 11 people and left more than a dozen people injured on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred near Bapi on the National Highway when a pickup van carrying devotees returning from the Khatu Shyam temple rammed into a trailer truck parked along the roadside.
According to officials, 10 devotees died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment. Eight others with serious injuries were referred to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, while the remaining injured are receiving treatment at the Dausa district hospital. Doctors have stated that the condition of several victims remains critical.
All the devotees were residents of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. They had travelled to Rajasthan for a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple and were returning home after offering prayers.
Dausa Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma confirmed the rising death toll, stating, “The total number of deaths in the accident between a passenger pickup and a trailer truck near Bapi has now reached 11. One more person admitted to the hospital has died.”
District Collector Devendra Kumar said preliminary reports suggest the collision was between a passenger pickup and a container truck.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, directing officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure the injured receive the best possible treatment.
“This is a very sad incident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM said.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot also expressed grief, paying tribute to the victims and praying for the recovery of the injured.
Initial police investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by the pickup driver dozing off at the wheel. The high-speed impact left the front portion of the pickup completely mangled.
Eyewitnesses said several passengers were trapped inside and had to be extricated with great effort. The collision also caused a long traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared after significant efforts by the police.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.