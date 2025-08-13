‘125-yr-old’ Bihar voter sparks row

PATNA: Minta Devi, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, was thrilled to receive her Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) last month, allowing her to vote for the first time. However, her excitement turned to dismay when she noticed her voter ID listed her birth year as 1900—making her 125 years old—instead of the correct 1990 as per her Aadhaar card.

The discrepancy came to light after Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, highlighted the case during protests against Bihar’s electoral roll revision. Some even wore T-shirts featuring Minta’s photo with the slogan “At 124 and not out.”

Minta, who had applied for the voter card online in April, blamed a “technical glitch” for the error. “I had applied for my voter card through the online system in April with all the required information,” she told this reporter over the phone on Tuesday.

She, however, hastened to add that it was not her fault that her EPIC card listed her wrong date of birth. “My date of birth has been mentioned ‘incorrectly’ in the voter card due to a technical glitch, but it should be rectified immediately,” she said, adding that only then would she be eligible to exercise her franchise for the first time.

Her husband Dhananjay Kumar Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, revealed that her wife had applied for a new voter card from her in-laws’ address at Arjanipur, Siswa Khurd village under Darauda Assembly constituency in Siwan district.