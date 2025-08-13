21-year-old Muslim youth beaten to death by mob in Maharashtra’s Jamner; mother, sister also assaulted

21-year-old Muslim youth, Suleman Rahim Khan, a resident of Chhoti Betawad in Maharashtra’s Jamner taluka was abducted, assaulted and brutally murdered by a mob on Monday, reported Maktoob Media. The mob also attacked the youth's family, including mother and sister, while trying to save him.

According to the report, citing eye witnesses, the youth was abducted by a mob of 9-15 men from a cafe, just meters away from the Jamner police station, while he was allegedly with a 17-year-old-girl from another community. The youth was dragged by the mob to a vehicle and taken to different locations, assaulted and then dumped at the doorstep of his house.

The attackers then assaulted Suleman's family when they tried to help the youth who was fighting for his life, leaving his father, mother and sister injured.

Suleman was later taken to the Jalgaon District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. According to police, sticks, iron rods, and bare hands were used to assault the youth, causing fatal internal injuries.

Suleman had recently completed his 12th standard and was preparing to join the police service. On the day of the attack, he had traveled to Jamner to submit his police application.

"There was not a single inch on my son’s body without wounds. They left him battered. When we ran to save him, they turned their violence on me, my wife, and my daughter. Suleman was my only son. I will not rest until the culprits face the harshest punishment the law can give, exactly for what they did to him,” Rahim Khan, father of Suleman was quoted as saying by Maktoob.