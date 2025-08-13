Army jawan killed in suspected BAT attack by Pakistan along LoC in Uri

SRINAGAR: An army jawan has been killed in a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) attack by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said a BAT team, comprising Pakistani army commandos and highly trained militants, attacked the Mike Battalion (Tika Post) of Indian Army at LoC in the Churanda area of Uri during the preceding night.

Regiment of 9 Bihar Advanced part was posted at the site, and in the BAT attack, a soldier sustained critical injuries. The soldier later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Havaldar Ankit. However, the army is yet to officially confirm the BAT attack and killing of its soldier in the attack.