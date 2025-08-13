Army jawan killed in suspected BAT attack by Pakistan along LoC in Uri

SRINAGAR: An army jawan has been killed in a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) attack by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources said a BAT team, comprising Pakistani army commandos and highly trained militants, attacked the Mike Battalion (Tika Post) of Indian Army at LoC in the Churanda area of Uri during the preceding night.
Regiment of 9 Bihar Advanced part was posted at the site, and in the BAT attack, a soldier sustained critical injuries. The soldier later succumbed to injuries.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Havaldar Ankit. However, the army is yet to officially confirm the BAT attack and killing of its soldier in the attack.
Sources said there was heavy exchange of gunfire between the BAT team and the army jawans. In the cover of darkness and bad weather, the BAT team is reported to have escaped back, reportedly.
A massive search operation has been launched by the army in the area, covered by dense forest.
The drones and army helicopters have been pressed into service and the operation was going on when reports last poured in, sources said.
It is the first major BAT attack by the Pakistani troops after the May 7 Operation Sindoor launched by the army to attack and destroy militant infrastructure within Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam team.