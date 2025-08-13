Bird flu virus mutation threat to humans: IISc

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers have found that the H5N1 (bird flu) virus can be a potential threat to humans due to specific mutations, suggesting enhanced and proactive surveillance measures which need to be implemented against infections by the H5N1 virus.
The researchers, led by Kesavardhana Sannula, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, IISc, have discovered that the currently circulating 2.3.4.4b clade (representing a group of organisms having a common ancestor) of H5N1 has specific mutations in its genome that increase its human adaptive potential.
“This clade is acquiring the same key mutations that pandemic human influenza strains possess, which could be a growing risk,” said Ranjana Nataraj, Project Associate at the Department of Biochemistry and the study’s first author.
The team was also able to pinpoint animals that would be likely to harbour virus strains with the highest human adaptive potential. Interestingly, viruses that can adapt to fox hosts seemed to have higher adaptive potential than cattle-adapted strains. “It is very surprising,” Kesavardhana said.
H5N1 influenza (bird flu) virus was first identified in birds three decades ago and has now gradually found its way to humans. H5N1 is a strain of the influenza virus harbouring type 5 haemagglutinin (H5) and type 1 neuraminidase (N1) surface proteins, which help in viral entry and spread, respectively.
Kesavardhana said, “The 2.3.4.4b clade has infected many mammalian species and is adapting to [non-human] mammals, which is a concern for human adaptation. The clade is panzootic (infecting across species), causing unprecedented mortality in birds and mammals, along with several sporadic human infections.”
When the influenza virus enters a new organism, it can develop genetic mutations. This helps the virus adapt to the new host. The researchers were trying to decode whether the 2.3.4.4b clade was evolving to produce crucial adaptations in its proteins that allow it to infect humans. They also wanted to decipher which host animals can potentially accelerate this adaptation, giving the virus a leg up in scaling the evolutionary ladder.
Kesavardhana’s team took a computational approach and analysed 7,000 protein sequences of 2.3.4.4b H5N1 found in birds, 820 sequences from non-human mammals, and 35,000 human H1N1 and H3N2 sequences to identify which amino acids are under selection pressure – rapidly changing. They used multiple sequence alignment (a tool to identify similar regions in multiple proteins), constructed phylogenetic trees (which represent how species have diverged from their common ancestor over time) and annotated specific variations in all the proteins of H5N1 infecting non-human mammals and humans.
The team found an increased number of mutations specifically in the viral polymerase complex (PA, PB2), nucleoproteins, and haemagglutinin (HA) proteins. Once they identified these mutations, the team classified them depending on whether the mutations can help the virus spread from non-human mammals to humans.