Chandigarh Diary | Khattar’s heart still beats for Haryana

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar may be handling a national portfolio, but Haryana remains close to his heart. The former chief minister was recently seen inspecting Gurugram and Nuh’s jungle safari site alongside Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. In Rohtak, he is scheduled for a university event. Earlier visits to Karnal and Panipat — they fall under his Karnal LS constituency —had him reviewing CET exam arrangements and village development projects. In Chandigarh, he chaired meetings to track progress on key works.

Bajwa’s tour, Punjab still on his mind

Even on foreign shores, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa kept an eye on political developments at home. Touring Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand for two weeks, he met ministers, MPs, mayors, and NRIs, listening to ideas for Punjab’s future. Yet, his attention never left Chandigarh—firing salvos at CM Bhagwant Mann over the land pooling scheme, Jalandhar’s oxygen deaths, threat to son of Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and PPP-mode medical colleges. His PR team churned out daily statements, ensuring his presence in Punjab’s political conversation never faded. The tour blended diaspora outreach with Bajwa’s knack for staying relevant from afar.