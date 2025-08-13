CM Nitish reviews flood situation in Bihar, directs officials to remain alert

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting regarding flooding in 10 districts of the state, where most of the rivers were flowing above the danger mark. Around 25 lakh people have been affected by the deluge.

CM Nitish directed the officials concerned to remain alert and make necessary arrangements for the flood victims. Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar are among the worst-affected districts.

During the meeting, CM was briefed by officials about the steps taken by the district administration. The officials informed the CM that 16 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service to rescue people from flood-affected areas and shift them to safer places.

The officials told the CM that the situation worsened in some districts due to torrential rains during the past 24 hours. While some rivers were in spate, incessant rains added to the woes of the people. Over 1,200 country boats have been engaged in rescue work.