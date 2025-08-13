Cricketer Suresh Raina appears before ED in illegal betting app case

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation is linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The 38-year-old former Indian cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.