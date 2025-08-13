DRDO Jaisalmer guest house manager caught spying for Pakistan, arrested

JAIPUR: The guest house manager of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Jaisalmer, who was detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, was arrested by Rajasthan police on grounds of substantial evidence.

Mahendra Prasad, the accused, was produced before a court in Jaipur and was sent to a two-day police remand.

The accused, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of the DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer and was detained following intelligence inputs against him on August 4.

After a joint interrogation in Jaipur, he was placed under arrest. Investigating officer Vinod Meena said that the accused had shared information related to missile testing and the movement of scientists with a Pakistani handler via social media.