Ex-BJP leader killed in police encounter; Jharkhand BJP chief calls it ‘cold-blooded’ murder by govt

RANCHI: The recent police encounter of ex-BJP leader Surya Hansda, who had also contested four Assembly polls, has sparked controversy in Jharkhand politics.

State BJP president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, terming the encounter as a ‘cold blooded murder’, demanded an investigation either by the CBI or under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Arjun Munda will be visiting Hansda’s family in Godda on August 17, suggesting that the BJP plans to escalate the issue further.

Talking to the media persons, Marandi made a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government, alleging that “criminal elements within the Jharkhand police” have taken it upon themselves to frame tribal leaders, seize land for money, shelter mafias and silence dissent through staged encounters.

“The way some police officers in this government are themselves involved in criminal activities by giving shelter and protection to criminals, the leaders in power and opposition and their allies are also facing threat to their lives every day, besides the common people,” said Marandi.

Marandi claimed that Hansda was not killed in a police encounter, but murdered by “cowards in uniform” who feared his activism could mobilise tribals to demand their rights and resources.

“False cases, harassment and constant pressure have become the government’s standard way of dealing with protestors,” Marandi said. Hansda’s wife and mother have repeatedly accused the police of deliberate murder and they demanded a CBI inquiry; if the Chief Minister Hemant Soren fears CBI, then let a sitting High Court judge lead the probe, he added.