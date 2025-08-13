Heavy rains claim two lives in Uttarakhand; pilgrimages halted

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway for a 55-year-old woman, Pratapi Devi, who went missing after falling into an overflowing stream in Livadi village, Mori area of Uttarkashi district.

Police reported that the incident, where she was swept away by the strong currents, happened when she was leading her cattle across the stream.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt confirmed that police and State Disaster Response Force teams launched a search operation immediately, but have so far been unable to locate her.

The grim incidents coincide with severe weather alerts issued for the state. A Red Alert has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday for Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. An Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain is in place for other districts. For Friday, August 15, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat remain under an Orange Alert, with the rest of the state under a Yellow Alert for moderate to heavy rain.

In light of the severe weather forecast, the State Emergency Operations Centre has urged all District Magistrates to exercise extreme caution.

The Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended until August 14 by the Rudraprayag district administration. Similarly, the Chamoli district administration has halted the Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages until August 14, and trekking in the district has been banned until August 15.