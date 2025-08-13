Home guard continues to serve in UP's Azamgarh for over 20 years despite 10 criminal cases against him

LUCKNOW: A case of sheer administrative lapse came to light when a home guard, posted at Mubarakpur police station in Azamgarh, was found to be continuing on duty despite being implicated in as many as ten criminal cases between 2005 and 2025.
The tainted home guard Nirankar Ram, according to police records, joined the home guards department in 2001. At present, he is under suspension following a fresh case of theft being lodged against him two months ago. His earlier 'criminal attributes’ came to light when the fresh case of theft was lodged against him.
While the training certificate, issued by then commandant Ali Ahmad at the District Training Centre in Azamgarh in 2001, rated his character and conduct as “good”, soon after his induction into the service, Nirankar Ram’s name began surfacing in connection with criminal incidents.
The first case against him was registered under the NDPS Act case at Mubarakpur police station, Azamgarh, in 2005.
This made the home guard embark upon a journey into the world of crime spanning 16 years across three districts, including Azamgarh, Mau, and Deoria, all in eastern UP.
Of the total 10 criminal cases lodged against Nirankar Ram, six are registered at Mubarakpur police station in Azamgarh itself, despite the accused serving at the same location.
One case was registered at GRP Mau and another at GRP Bhatni. Two other cases were registered at Sidhari in Azamgarh.
Despite the mounting charges — which included NDPS Act violations, theft, and offences under the Pocso Act — Nirankar Ram continued to be in service and posted at Mubarakpur police station.
Over a dozen Station House Officers were posted there between 2005 and 2025, yet none took notice of his criminal record.
As per the sources, the home guard even pursued his legal defence while on duty at the police station. He was reported to have been acquitted in three cases so far, while trials in others are on.
Citing his criminal record, the department earlier suspended Nirankar Ram and was preparing for his dismissal. However, he challenged the decision in court.
Following judicial intervention, the order for his reinstatement was formally issued.
According to SSP Azamgarh, Hemraj Meena, Nirankar Ram was suspended two months back when a fresh FIR was registered against him at Sidhari police station on charges of theft. “The department is conducting a probe against the jawan,” he said.
Earlier, a case related to home guard Nand Lal Yadav, posted at Azamgarh's Mehnagar police station, serving for 35 years even after being branded a gangster, had come to light.