Home guard continues to serve in UP's Azamgarh for over 20 years despite 10 criminal cases against him

LUCKNOW: A case of sheer administrative lapse came to light when a home guard, posted at Mubarakpur police station in Azamgarh, was found to be continuing on duty despite being implicated in as many as ten criminal cases between 2005 and 2025.

The tainted home guard Nirankar Ram, according to police records, joined the home guards department in 2001. At present, he is under suspension following a fresh case of theft being lodged against him two months ago. His earlier 'criminal attributes’ came to light when the fresh case of theft was lodged against him.

While the training certificate, issued by then commandant Ali Ahmad at the District Training Centre in Azamgarh in 2001, rated his character and conduct as “good”, soon after his induction into the service, Nirankar Ram’s name began surfacing in connection with criminal incidents.

The first case against him was registered under the NDPS Act case at Mubarakpur police station, Azamgarh, in 2005.

This made the home guard embark upon a journey into the world of crime spanning 16 years across three districts, including Azamgarh, Mau, and Deoria, all in eastern UP.

Of the total 10 criminal cases lodged against Nirankar Ram, six are registered at Mubarakpur police station in Azamgarh itself, despite the accused serving at the same location.

One case was registered at GRP Mau and another at GRP Bhatni. Two other cases were registered at Sidhari in Azamgarh.