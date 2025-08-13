Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says no ban on eating non-veg, blames 1988 order for confusion

After an uproar from the Opposition, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified that his government has not imposed any ban on eating non-vegetarian food on August 15.

He stated that in 1988, the erstwhile state government had allegedly issued an order to shut down slaughterhouses, which some municipal corporations have continued to follow.

Mr Fadnavis said he was also unaware of reports about a ban on eating non-vegetarian food and the closure of mutton and chicken shops. He added that he then inquired with the municipal corporation which had allegedly issued the order imposing the ban on the sale of mutton and chicken.

“It was revealed that the respective municipal corporation had not given any such order by our government, but followed the 1988 order issued by the erstwhile state government. I was also told that during the Uddhav Thackeray government also, some of the municipal corporations issued similar orders, then why is there hue and cry now,” Mr Fadnavis asked.

He said there is freedom to eat and live in the country, and that right has been given by the Constitution, but some people are unnecessarily targeting their government.