Mechanical engineer allegedly running Rs six crore online scam arrested from Noida

NEW DELHI: A mechanical engineer was arrested for allegedly running Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam that duped victims via social media platforms, Police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Krishna Kumar, who holds a B.Tech in mechanical engineering, as the prime executor of the fraud module. The accused lured victims through social media, promising extraordinary returns in stock trading.
A team under the leadership of inspector Shiv Ram and supervision of ACP Anil Sharma nabbed the accused from Kulesara in Greater Noida, UP during an operation.
The fraudster targeted victims via social media and induced them to join a Telegram channel named "Plus500 Global CS". Inside private groups, victims were shown fake profit screenshots, fabricated trading dashboards, and scripted chats to create trust, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Aditya Gautam said.
The victim in this case was persuaded to invest Rs 6.03 crore, transferred in multiple installments to accounts controlled by the syndicate, the DCP said.
He used fake numbers and virtual phone lines to conceal identities. Funds were routed through multiple accounts, layered to evade detection. Cyber Cell traced Rs 57 lakh to an account of “Priyanka Placement and Loan Services”, a front company controlled by the accused, he said.
Kumar ran two cyber cafés to facilitate fraudulent activities and mask transactions. The accused was taken into police custody for sustained interrogation to identify other syndicate members. Advanced digital forensics, device cloning, and financial trail mapping are underway to dismantle the wider network and recover assets, police added.
In another incident, police have arrested three people, including a inwoman, for robbing a man of cash and documents near the Gokalpuri flyover in northeast Delhi.
When police were patrolling on Wednesday around 4 am, they noticed a commotion near the Gokulpuri flyover. After reaching the spot, they found a man -- identified as Sarbjeet (36), a resident of Kaithal in Haryana -- caught another person, a senior police officer said.
Sarbjeet informed police that he was coming from Harsh Vihar and near the flyover, he was caught by two men. Shortly afterward, a woman also joined them. The trio forcibly snatched his wallet containing Rs 2,500 cash and other documents.
One of the men took Rs 500 from his shirt pocket. As the assailants attempted to flee, Sarbjeet raised an alarm and managed to apprehend one of the robbers -- identified as Rahul (22). However, his associates managed to escape, police said.
Based on Rahul’s statement, raids were conducted, and his associates, Sameer (24) and the woman, were also nabbed. The victim’s robbed wallet containing Rs 2,500 and other documents was recovered from their possession, they added.