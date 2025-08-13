Mechanical engineer allegedly running Rs six crore online scam arrested from Noida

NEW DELHI: A mechanical engineer was arrested for allegedly running Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam that duped victims via social media platforms, Police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Kumar, who holds a B.Tech in mechanical engineering, as the prime executor of the fraud module. The accused lured victims through social media, promising extraordinary returns in stock trading.

A team under the leadership of inspector Shiv Ram and supervision of ACP Anil Sharma nabbed the accused from Kulesara in Greater Noida, UP during an operation.

The fraudster targeted victims via social media and induced them to join a Telegram channel named "Plus500 Global CS". Inside private groups, victims were shown fake profit screenshots, fabricated trading dashboards, and scripted chats to create trust, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The victim in this case was persuaded to invest Rs 6.03 crore, transferred in multiple installments to accounts controlled by the syndicate, the DCP said.

He used fake numbers and virtual phone lines to conceal identities. Funds were routed through multiple accounts, layered to evade detection. Cyber Cell traced Rs 57 lakh to an account of “Priyanka Placement and Loan Services”, a front company controlled by the accused, he said.