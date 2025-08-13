Mentally challenged deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP; two accused arrested

BALRAMPUR: A mentally challenged and deaf-mute woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district after being chased by bike-borne men on a deserted road. The horror was captured on a CCTV footage that helped identify two suspects, police said on Wednesday.

The two accused -- Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey -- were arrested following a police encounter and have admitted to the crime during preliminary interrogation, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

In the harrowing 16-second CCTV footage, the woman, seemingly barefoot, was seen running on a dimly lit deserted road and men chasing her on motorcycles.

The incident came to light after the 21-year-old woman's brother lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Dehat police station two days ago alleging that his deaf-mute and mentally challenged sister was raped.

SP Kumar informed that an FIR was registered on Monday, and an immediate investigation was launched.