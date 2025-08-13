Rahul Gandhi tight-lipped on India's largest electoral anomaly in Andhra, claims Jagan Mohan Reddy

AMARAVATI: YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the largest electoral anomaly in the country during the 2024 general elections occurred in Andhra Pradesh and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed the anomaly involved nearly 48 lakh votes, or 12.5 per cent of the votes polled in the state.

"Unfortunately, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi talk about Andhra Pradesh? He doesn't talk because he is in hotline contact with Chandrababu," Reddy alleged.

He claimed that the anomaly in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country. By the time voting ended and counting began, the percentage difference in votes was the largest nationwide, he alleged.