Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeats Sanjeev Balyan, wins Constitution Club poll

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Pratap Rudy maintained his 25-year-old dominance in the Constitution Club management, prevailing over the challenge from fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan in one of its most keenly contested elections, which drew participation from marquee members, including Amit Shah from the BJP and Congress' Sonia Gandhi.

Amid celebration by his supporters, Rudy told reporters well past midnight that he had won by over 100 votes, and members from his panel which drew from different parties had scored a win as well.

"It's a beautiful victory for all the parliamentarians and all those who came to vote and endorse the relentless effort of the team for last two decades... It's a beautiful experience," Rudy told reporters.

Prominent leaders of different parties, including Union ministers Shah and J P Nadda of the BJP and Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, voted on Tuesday, as two seasoned ruling party members slugged it out for a key position.

Incumbent Secretary (Administration) Rudy, a fifth-term Lok Sabha MP, faced a spirited challenge from Balyan, a two-term former Lok Sabha MP, but ended up winning with a comfortable margin.

The contest was projected as a "BJP vs BJP" battle due to the similar party background of the two main contestants.