Rajiv Pratap Rudy retains key CCI post following high-stakes BJP face-off

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister and current Saran MP, Rajiv Pratap Rudy has retained his position as General Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club of India (CCI), defeating fellow BJP leader and former minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan by a margin of over 100 votes.

The closely watched contest had two BJP heavyweights vying for the post, creating visible fault lines within the party.

While Balyan, a former Muzaffarnagar MP, enjoyed cross-party support and backing from top leadership, Rudy garnered strong support from a faction within the BJP, with caste and regional dynamics playing a major role.

With the two leaders slugging it out for the key position, the contest was termed as a "BJP vs BJP" battle. Many BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, were actively seen campaigning for Balyan.

According to the buzz, Rudy had an edge, as he was supported by most of the Opposition and a section of the BJP. Rudy's re-election affirms his entrenched position within the CCI and reflects his sustained influence, aided by his long-standing role in the governing council.

The voting took place on Tuesday, and the results were announced in the wee hours of Wednesday, around 2 am, after 25 rounds of counting. Rudy secured 354 votes while Balyan received 290 votes. Rudy also got 38 postal ballots, bringing his total to 392, winning the contest with a total margin of 102 votes.

"This is my panel's victory... Everyone rose from their party and cast vote. My panel had people from the Congress, SP, TMC and independent MPs. I got the result of my efforts in the last two decades," Rudy said after the results were announced. Rudy has been holding the post of secretary (administration) for the last 25 years.