Row erupts over KBC invite for Operation Sindoor spokespersons Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh;

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday alluded to private companies promoting patriotism on one side while profiting off the India-Pakistan cricket matches, as Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are set to appear on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Chaturvedi said in a post on X that the parent company of a "private entertainment channel" hosting the show, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has also gotten the rights of the Asia Cup till 2031, alluding that the company is supporting patriotism on one side, while also profiting off of cricket matches between the rivals on the other side.

She further said that one should "now join the dots," on how the "heroic women" who were the face of Operation Sindoor are being used as entertainment.

"Our heroic women in Uniform who went on to become the face of Operation Sindoor have been invited by a private entertainment channel on their show. This private entertainment channel's parent company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has also bagged the broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup till 2031. Yes the very channel that seeks to earn revenue through India vs Pakistan cricket matches. Now join the dots," Chaturvedi wrote in a post on X.