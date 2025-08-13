UP court orders FIR against Union MoS for External Affairs, four others in land dispute case

GONDA: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has directed the police to register an FIR against Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, his representative Rajesh Singh, and three others in connection with an alleged land dispute case.

According to officials, the order was issued on Monday by Special Judge of the MP-MLA Court (Civil Judge, Senior Division) Apeksha Singh, who instructed Mankapur police station to lodge an FIR against Kirti Vardhan Singh, Rajesh Singh, Pinku Singh, Sahdev Yadav and Kanti Singh.

The complainant, Ajay Singh, a resident of Bhitoura in the Mankapur area, had moved the court under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, seeking registration of a case against the accused.

Ajay Singh has alleged that land registered in the name of his wife Manisha Singh was fraudulently transferred again by influencing and luring the original seller, Bittan Devi, to execute a backdated sale deed in favour of Mithlesh Rastogi and Kanti Singh using a three-year-old stamp paper.

He claimed that when he complained, the superintendent of police ordered an inquiry, which confirmed the allegations.

Based on the SP's directions, police registered a case in 2024 against the seller and the buyers under relevant sections, but later filed a final report closing the matter.