UP govt tables Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust bill in UP Assembly

LUCKNOW: Advancing its plan for the proposed Banke Bihari Corridor in Vrindavan to manage the overwhelming crowds at the historic temple, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill on the third day of the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill stipulates the formation of a temple trust with complete authority over all offerings, donations, and both movable and immovable assets of the temple. This includes the idols housed within the premises, gifts and offerings made to the deities, assets provided for worship, rituals and ceremonies, and all cash, bank drafts, and cheques received for temple use. Additionally, temple property will include jewellery, grants, contributions, hundi collections, and associated assets.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court of India, on Friday (8 August 2025), stayed the operation of the Banke Bihari Temple Trust Ordinance issued by the state government earlier this year. The ordinance, dated 26 May 2025, sought to place the administrative control of the temple under the newly-formed trust, pending a final decision by the High Court on its validity.

The Supreme Court’s August 8 order also proposed to amend its earlier 15 May judgement, which had permitted the UP government to use temple funds to acquire five acres of land around the temple for corridor development.

Nonetheless, the state government proceeded to table the bill in the Assembly on Wednesday at 11 am, underscoring its intent to create a trust that honours the spiritual legacy of Swami Haridas. The government assured that all religious customs, festivals, rituals, and ceremonies would continue unchanged.

The trust will be responsible for setting darshan timings, appointing priests, deciding their remuneration, ensuring the safety of devotees, and managing the day-to-day administration of the temple.

Improved Facilities for Devotees

The bill outlines the objective of providing world-class amenities to devotees. Proposed facilities include: